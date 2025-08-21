St John the Baptist pupils received an 80 percent pass rate across English and maths, meaning most of the students will be heading off to the sixth form college or school of their choice.
Unsurprisingly, many of the students wished to stay for sixth form at St John’s given the friends they have made and the support they received from teachers.
Headteacher James Granville Hamshar said: “They were a great year group and we are delighted with the phenomenal results. Most of our students achieved 4 and above in English and maths.
“This means they will be moving on to the colleges of their choice and we are really excited for them.”
Head of Year 11 James Young said: “It is really good to see happy students and we as a school are delighted with their result. This group will be remembered for their hard work and resilience given they were left on the back foot making the transition.”
Serena Blanco Mortes achieved nine grade 9s and just missed out on a clean sweep as she received an 8 in maths. However, her and her family were delighted with the results.
Serena said: “My mum was in tears over the phone and I’m just happy I can go on to study medicine. I don’t mind that I didn’t get all nines because I wasn’t expecting to get this many and I would be happy with all sevens. I got the eight in maths which is my worst subject so I’m glad that I got what I got.”
Another star pupil was Ella Shaw who got ten grade 9s in all her subjects an amazing achievement which her family and friends were immensely proud of.
Performing on and off pitch was Tade Bare, who receive excellent results in maths and science achieving 7 and above. But Tadi is more than just a star pupil as he is also a talented footballer, playing centre midfield at Portsmouth FC’s academy.
He said: “I have had to go between college and Portsmouth for football and school about three to four days a week and sometimes I miss college completely on Fridays. But this does not affect school because I usually stay after classes to do extra work to ensure I get good grades.
Rafferty Miro was delighted to pass both his English and maths so he could continue at St John’s sixth form.
Rafferty said: “ I have made some really good friends here and I have great memories with them. I did not feel as nervous as I expected to be but I was confident I would get the results and I did.”
