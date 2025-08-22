Nova Cinema in Woking will mark the end of the school holidays with a special Nova Cinema Day on Saturday, August 30, offering discounted tickets across its programme.
Blockbusters including Lilo & Stitch, F1® The Movie and Superman will screen alongside new releases The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, and Eddington with Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix. Classic re-releases Jaws and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will also feature.
Tickets are priced at £7.50 throughout the day, with Super Nova members paying just £5 and enjoying 10 per cent off food and drink.
Nova Cinema is located on Level 1, Peacocks Centre, Woking. Full details and tickets at novacinema.com/nova-cinema-day.
