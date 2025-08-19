Like Robbie Williams, Jean Harding did it for the kids.
She and her late husband, Rex, were popular and crucial figures in the town, being the pair who ran the Old Woking Youth Club.
And ingrained in their work was a love for the community, with the 92-year-old calling Woking home for much of her life.
Jean, who recently died at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey following a long illness, represented “everything that was good about human beings”.
Renowned for her smile and laugh, family was also everything to the married mother-of-three, who also had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs Harding lived in Surrey all her life as she was born in Dorking and grew up on the Liddington Hall Estate in Guildford before marrying Rex and moving to Rydens Way in Old Woking. The pair lived there for 25 years and were well-known in the neighbourhood, then living next door to the greengrocers.
Together with Rex, the pair ran the Old Woking Youth Club at the Community Centre in Sundridge Road throughout the 1970s and 80s. She was also assistant akela at Old Woking Scout group and later became an active member at ‘Stroller’s’ and a regular worshipper at St Andrew’s.
The change of neighbourhood came after the pair moved to Crawley after Rex landed a job in the West Sussex town. But the lure of Woking and family connections was too strong, and the couple settled in Goldsworth Park.
Now at peace, she is back with her beloved husband with her family raising money for Macmillan in her memory.
Mrs Harding leaves a sister, Val Coleman, three sons, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1pm at Woking Crematorium on August 28, no flowers. The family invite donations for Macmillan Cancer Support.
