Two vehicle crimes have been flagged up by Woking Beat in their weekly update.
A white Ford Transit was stolen from the driveway of a house on Bonsey Lane in Kingfield sometime between 6pm on Friday (August 15) and 9am the following morning. The crime reference number is 45250100460.
Meanwhile, the rear windscreen of a grey Honda HR-V on Cornwall Avenue in Byfleet was smashed at 10.45apm on Tuesday, August 12 (45250098955).
And finally, there was an attempted burglary in Kingfield on Wednesday, August 13, as someone attempted to break into a Sycamore Avenue home through its back door (45250099677).
Witnesses or anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage should call 101 or message Surrey Police through their website or Facebook page.
