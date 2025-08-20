The Peacocks Centre has got talent as a store assistant with soul has struck a chord with shoppers.
If you’re in Woking town centre and in need of a pick-me-up, then you’ll find the perfect remedy in Savers.
Mark St Hilaire has got soul, and the boy knows it.
The store worker can’t stop himself from singing along to the background music in his dulcet tones while stacking shelves or serving customers from behind the till.
And shoppers can’t get enough of it, with some urging the Prince of the Peacocks to go on Britain’s Got Talent.
“There’s a singer called Mark who works in Savers who is always singing to customers,” said one of his fans to the Woking News & Mail.
“He cheers so many people up and you’ll often find him dancing with customers. I just think of the little old ladies who maybe haven’t spoken to anyone all day – they go in there and cheers us all up.”
With an endorsement like that, the WN&M had to pay a visit and sure enough, there he was, singing along to The Tide is High and Put Your Records On to customers from behind the counter.
It’s not just in Savers you’ll find him breaking into song, with Mark frequently being heard singing in the aisles of M&S and other retailers.
He said: “I’m always singing along to the music when it comes on – you definitely know when I’m in.
“I always come into work with an attitude, and that’s a happy one, do you know what I mean?”
“Oh, I’ve had customers dancing along with me a few times. It just makes the day go a bit faster and it’s just to be here for people and put a smile on faces.
“I want everyone who comes here to have a laugh.”
