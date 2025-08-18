A mortgage lender is encouraging inward-looking Londoners to step outside the capital and consider a commuter’s life in Woking.
In a survey by Pepper Money, Woking beat off stiff competition from Guildford, Slough, Watford and St Albans to be named the top commuter town for people working in London.
It described the town as “close enough to be in on the action, but without the stress of city life”.
Woking scored highly for affordability, with an average house price of £460,000 compared with £543,000 in Guildford and £628,000 in St Albans.
The survey said: “You can find something that’s decently sized, often with a garden, without blowing the budget.”
Introducing Woking’s attractions to Londoners, the survey describes the Lightbox Gallery as a “cultural gem” and “a centrepiece of the community”, while the New Victoria Theatre is rated as “more than just a local arts centre”.
The River Wey lock is called “a great place for a day out”, with a “scenic walk” along the Saturn Trail to The Anchor for “a mean Sunday roast”.
The survey concluded: “The streets are largely residential, with a nice mix of green spaces and vibrant community life. Cultural hubs, such as the Lightbox Gallery and the New Victoria Theatre, are slowly springing up.
“With solid rail links, a pleasant community and house prices that won’t knock the wind out of you, the more we learn about Woking, the more attractive it sounds.”
