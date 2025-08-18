It might be slightly later than usual but organisers of the Pirbright Village Fair insist this year’s shindig will be a “super spiffing” occasion that’s worth the wait.
People really mustn’t grumble as this year’s event on the village green has a “Best of British” theme.
An “exciting day full of entertainment and activities” and late summer fun has been promised when the fair takes place next Saturday, August 30.
Proceedings will kick off at 11am with a display of Morris dancing in the arena on the main green following the grand opening.
The arena will host an action-packed programme throughout the day with jiu-jitsu, children’s field games and a performance by the Raiders Performing Arts band for starters.
And that’s before we mention the ever-popular dog show with oodles of prizes for two and four-legged participants of all ages being up for grabs.
“The second arena will be about all things dog agility,” said a committee member.
“It will begin with a professional dog agility display with the course then opened to dog owners to have a go.”
Visitors will also find a vintage car display, showcasing the best of British car and motorbikes, of course, along with fairground rides and crazy golf.
There will also be loads of stalls and delicious local food and drink providers, while local musical acts like the Pirbright Gospel Choir and Rev & The Revellers should strike a chord with the audience.
The event won’t just be restricted to the green as the church and Lord Pirbright’s Hall are also taking part in the “Best of British takeover.”
The event sponsored by The Pirbright Institute will take place from 11am to 5pm while entries for the dog show and children’s field day races can be taken on the day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.