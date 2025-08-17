Residents on a Woking estate are being asked to give plans to relocate a Post Office their stamp of approval.
It seems likely that proposals to relocate Sheerwater Post Office a few hundred yards down Dartmouth Avenue will be signed, sealed and delivered in due course.
The relocated branch would have the same postmaster for starters, while customers can also expect the same products, services and opening hours.
And its definitely within walking distance, with the branch shifting from its current Londis Palmer Supermarket home of 19-21 Dartmouth Avenue to number seven.
Relocation is needed as the area will soon be redeveloped and no longer available for Post Office use.
But the move still has to go through the proper channels with affected residents being encouraged to have their say.
The earmarked future home is a 2,100 square foot unit on the ground floor of a new five-storey block on the corner of Dartmouth and Devonshire Avenues.
It looks like a convenience store is going to open in the unit with a Post Office service point proposed next to the retail counter.
A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “As the 19-21 Dartmouth Avenue premises will no longer be available for Post Office use, we have therefore had to identify an alternative location to continue to office services to the local community.
“The existing Postmaster has found a new premises.
“There would be a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.”
The consultation runs until September 19 while residents can give feedback by visiting www.postofficeview.co.uk and typing the 261501 branch code.
Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.
