Toes will be tapping in Woking next month as the stage is set for the New Theatre Victoria to host a pair of classic productions, writes Zahra Choudhury.
Prepare to be swept off your feet as a three-night run of Irvin Berlin’s spectacular musical Top Hat begins at the town centre theatre on September 18.
And if you prefer something more classical, then shows don’t get much bigger than Swan Lake with Matthew Bourne’s amazing adaptation gliding in the next week.
Based on the timeless 1935 film, Top Hat is an uplifting romantic comedy that transports the audience to a world of glamour, focusing on the experiences of Jerry Travers as he arrives in London. He instantly falls head over heels for model Dale Tremont who mistakenly believes he's already married.
Filled with irresistible songs, including Cheek to Cheek and Top Hat, White Tie and Tails, the show is a joyful homage to the golden age of Hollywood musicals. The production remains a cherished classic, a celebration of the artistic spirit. Tickets start at £15.
Swan Lake needs little introduction, as it’s been 30 years since this revolutionary work first premiered, redefining Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece and becoming the longest running full-length dance classic in the West End and on Broadway.
It has since been performed across the globe and is making a comeback at the New Victoria Theatre with the next generation of dancers.
This rework of a timeless ballet is a must-see for everyone whether you are a long-time fan or experiencing it for the first time.
Shows will be take place from Tuesday, September 23, to the following Saturday with tickets available from £31.50.
For more information and to book your for either of these stunning shows, please visit atgtickets.com, or contact the box office at 020 7206 1174
