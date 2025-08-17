The plot thickened on Saturday as the gates of a huge allotment site in Old Woking were opened to the public.
The dirt was well and truly dished off Coniston Road as hundreds of people checked out the annual Open Day at Derry’s Field Allotments.
The annual event was another homegrown success story with freshly picked fruit and vegetables being snapped up along with locally produced jams, chutney and honey.
The cake stall, tombola and raffle also went down a treat while the sausages and sizzling treats served by Porky Whites were also hot property.
The open day is probably the biggest event on the Derry’s Field calendar with proceeds being split between the running of the site and charity.
This year’s beneficiary is Help for Heroes as the charity had strong links with Bob Bewsey, a long-term allotment holder who recently passed away.
“We run it every year and split the money between a charitable organisation and funds for the allotments,” said Derry’s Field chairman, Mark Searle.
“Bob had been at the allotments here for many years, so in debt to him we used his plot to grow some extra vegetables for today.
“But half the money from today will go to Help for Heroes because that was on his funeral programme and was his chosen charity, so it’s in memory of him.”
With more than 100 plots on show, the event was also a great chance for gardeners of all ages and abilities to get tips and ideas.
Plots can be like gold-dust with around 60 people on the current waiting list but those who get a patch get much more than fruit and veg.
“It’s very social and it’s very international now, as we’ve got lots of families of all ages and nationalities,” said organiser, Rachel Walton-Meadway.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.