Waterway bosses have issued a health warning as a potentially toxic algae has been spotted on sections of the Basingstoke Canal.
The Basingstoke Canal Authority has reported that Blue-Green Algae has been spotted around the Holland moorings and Inglis pipe Bridge section near Aldershot.
No sightings have been reported around Woking as yet but another patch is being checked near Fleet.
The algae is a naturally occurring organism which often blooms in periods of extended hot and dry weather, when the water is still and nutrient levels are high.
But it can produce toxins which are uncomfortable for humans and more serious to people, pets and wildlife.
For humans, the side effects of contact include rashes and diarrhoea.
The algae, which either appears blue-green or looks like a brown scum on the water surface, can potentially lead to severe illness or even death for dogs.
Canal users have been urged not to swim or enter the water, especially in the affected areas, and to keep dogs and other animals out of the canal and especially prevent them from drinking from it.
The BCA have also encouraged anglers to avoid fishing or handling the water directly and to wash hands and clothing if contact is made.
Users can stem the algae’s spread by not disposing of garden waste, food, or chemicals in or near the canal, and to clear up after pets to reduce nutrient pollution.
In happier news, the BCA has reported that ‘Kitty’ boat trips from Woking Town Wharf will continue throughout the school holidays.
If you fancy a little saunter on the water trips will be available to book evert Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments to keep the costs down, for more details or to book a trip visit www.basingstoke-canal.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.