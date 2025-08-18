It’s more than 40 miles from Woking town centre to the nearest beach - but that’s no reason why the town’s children can’t have buckets of fun during the summer holidays.
There's also no need to book a flight to a sun-kissed tropical paradise, as the seaside has arrived in Jubilee Square - a short walk from the railway station and high street.
Until August 24 people can swap their shoes for flip-flops and enjoy a slice of coastal fun right in the heart of town. Benches outside Superdry have been temporarily removed to make way for a free giant sandpit, six busy paid-for trampolines, free deckchairs, and a stall selling fresh donuts, strawberries, candy floss, sweets and drinks.
The urban beach is open every day from 10.30am to 5.30pm to let Woking kids have fun and give their parents a chance to relax in the summer sunshine. It is being funded by the event operator from the income generated.
Like all the best seaside town beaches, Woking’s beach is handily placed for families looking for more activities after the sun goes down - the Superbowl bowling alley and arcade, and the Nova cinema, are nearby.
Next door to the beach, the Victoria Place shopping centre is hosting a series of free Go Wild! jungle-themed activities.
Summer will end on a sweet note on August 30, with a chance for youngsters to decorate an elephant cupcake to take home using icing, sweets and edible decorations.
