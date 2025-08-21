After years of lessons, revision, and exams, students across the country are finally finding out their results today. It’s a huge milestone and a day to celebrate all the efforts and dedication that’s gone into reaching this point.
We’ll be bringing you live updates, reactions, and stories from across Farnham, Waverley, East Hampshire and Woking as students open their envelopes and look ahead to the next exciting chapter. Stay with us for the latest news, photos, and celebrations throughout the day.
