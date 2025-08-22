Celebrated local artist Quentin Devine recently visited WWF’s Living Planet Centre in Woking to present his latest oil painting, Attenborough in Animals, in celebration of Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday next year (8 May, 2026).
The intricate artwork features 46 animals – each a species Sir David has worked with over his seven-decade career, including species facing extinction and the sun bear cub first filmed with him in 1956.
During the unveiling, Quentin said: "I’ve loved David Attenborough since I was a child. I’ve always watched his programmes. He’s almost 100 now and he’s served the world so much – I just love the guy.
“I started off with the lion for the nose, and then the elephant and it just all grew from there, but all of them are animals that David Attenborough has worked with and some are species who are almost extinct. I wanted to give that awareness to people.”
Devine completed the portrait in just two months, posting time-lapse videos of each animal as he drew and simultaneously raising funds for WWF.
“I couldn’t believe how many people were giving,” he said.
One hundred per cent of donations support WWF, a charity Sir David helped found in 1961 and has championed as an ambassador since 2004.
Fans of the artwork, of Attenborough and nature, can donate toward vital conservation at Quentin’s fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/attenborough-painting
A print of Attenborough in Animals will be housed at the Living Planet Centre, the art inviting people to reflect on Sir David’s legacy and the urgent need to protect precious species, global wildlife populations having shrunk by an average of 73 per cent in the past 50 years (WWF).
The WWF (Worldwide Fund for Nature) is one of the world’s largest independent conservation organisations, active in nearly 100 countries.
