Byfleet And West Byfleet
Erection of a two-storey rear extension with associated first floor side dormers following demolition of existing outbuilding. Alterations to external materials and changes to fenestration. 69 Hollies Avenue, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 6AL. PLAN/2025/0619
Prior Approval for the installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roof of a non-domestic building (Part 14, Class J). 113 - 115 Oyster Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet, Surrey, KT14 7JZ. PLAN/2025/0659
Canalside
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear outbuilding following demolition of existing garage. 163 Albert Drive, Sheerwater, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5QY. PLAN/2025/0666
Proposed installation of a new Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) system, comprising, removal of 2No existing external Air Handling Units (AHUs), and installation of 3No Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) units together with associated internal works. LLoyds TSB, 30 - 32 Commercial Way, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6ER. PLAN/2025/0466
Heathlands
Retrospective planning permission for the installation of solar panels to flat roof. 4 Hook Heath Farm, Pond Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0JR. PLAN/2025/0630
T1 Beech - In front garden to reduce by 1.5m all round to regain clearance from the garage roof and the street light. Leaving a finished radial spread of 5.5m. G1 - 1 x Maple and 2 x Goat Willow: Cut back by 1-1.5m to boundary from fence height upto 7m from top of tree. (Works subject to TPO 626/0217/1976). 1 Fairbanks, Triggs Lane, Woking, Surrey, GU22 0EL. TREE/2025/8192
Prior approval under Part 6, Class A of the Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the erection of an agricultural storage building. Warehams Grange , Sutton Green Road, Sutton Green, Guildford, Surrey, GU4 7QH. PLAN/2025/0655
1 : Fell fir trees (Leylandii) along boundary with Old Orchard which have never been maintained as a hedge and are now interfering with/growing into the oak trees on site. Trees in scope are P1 - P11 on the site plan and these have been tagged with red ribbon. Trees to be replaced with new hedging, likely to be holly or laurel given shade and conditions of soil. 2 : Reduce holly trees along boundary with Old Orchard to approximately 3m in height enabling it to thicken and be maintained as a hedge. Trees in scope H1 - H11 on the site plan. 3 : Remove dead Oak (T4). Remove dead limb that fell from T5 and is wedged in T4 and also inspect and tidy T5 where it lost the limb earlier this summer. (Works subject to TPO 626/0592/2000). Burdenshott Farm , Burdenshot Hill, Worplesdon, Guildford, Surrey, GU3 3RL. TREE/2025/8198
Horsell
Erection of a single storey rear infill extension, insertion of side rooflight, changes to fenestration and canopy to rear. 2 Mossrose Villas , South Road, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4LD. PLAN/2025/0661
T1 English oak - Fell to ground level and remove all arisings, grind out stump 12" below ground level. Tree diseased, suspected oak decline. Tree officer already assessed and recommended removal. (Works subject to TPO 626/0066/1963). 5 Graylands Close, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4LR. TREE/2025/8205
Erection of a single storey rear extension following partial demolition of existing rear extension and insertion of roof lights. The Cottage , Church Hill, Horsell, Woking, Surrey, GU21 4QE. PLAN/2025/0634
Hoe Valley
Retrospective planning permission for attached shed. Hollyrose, Linden Way, Kingfield, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9BS. PLAN/2025/0649
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for insertion of side window. 43 Coniston Road, Old Woking, Woking, Surrey, GU22 9HU. PLAN/2025/0557
Pyrford
Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer window. Sorbie, Coldharbour Road, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8SP. PLAN/2025/0642
Erection of a single storey and part first floor rear extension and erection of front porch canopy. Proposed roof extension to include front and rear dormer windows with alterations to the existing dormer roof. Insertion of front rooflights. Alterations to fenestration. Cherry Cottage, 37 Hare Hill Close, Pyrford, Woking, Surrey, GU22 8UH. PLAN/2025/0642
St Johns
Erection of a single storey rear infill extension. 7 Gorsewood Road, St Johns, Woking, Surrey, GU21 8UT. PLAN/2025/0654
