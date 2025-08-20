1 : Fell fir trees (Leylandii) along boundary with Old Orchard which have never been maintained as a hedge and are now interfering with/growing into the oak trees on site. Trees in scope are P1 - P11 on the site plan and these have been tagged with red ribbon. Trees to be replaced with new hedging, likely to be holly or laurel given shade and conditions of soil. 2 : Reduce holly trees along boundary with Old Orchard to approximately 3m in height enabling it to thicken and be maintained as a hedge. Trees in scope H1 - H11 on the site plan. 3 : Remove dead Oak (T4). Remove dead limb that fell from T5 and is wedged in T4 and also inspect and tidy T5 where it lost the limb earlier this summer. (Works subject to TPO 626/0592/2000). Burdenshott Farm , Burdenshot Hill, Worplesdon, Guildford, Surrey, GU3 3RL. TREE/2025/8198