A charity event at a Woking pub took a violent turn on Sunday evening, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.
Officers were called to The Sovereigns pub on Guildford Road shortly before 8.50pm on 24 August after reports of a large fight at the venue.
A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH), affray, and possession of an offensive weapon.
A man in his late teens was also arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault, including affray, ABH, and common assault. Both have been released on bail while investigations continue.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 8.30pm and 9pm, or who was inside the pub, to come forward, quoting reference PR/45250104059.
In a social media post, pub’s general manager Hannah reiterated the call for witnesses to contact the police.
“I would like to reassure our guests that the Sovereigns still remains a safe place,” she added.
She said the fight was an “isolated incident caused by three people who can only be described as thugs and we just hope they get prosecuted for their actions.”
“That being said we will no longer be giving them the satisfaction of thinking they spoilt our event, SovsFest on Sunday.”
She said the event was a “huge success and we raised over £3000 for an amazing charity and everyone had an amazing time.”
She added: “I cannot thank my team, family and the local community enough for their support both on the day and after the incident.
“It just highlights how much love the Sovereigns and the team have. We will always be a community hub within Woking and no one can take away the friendships that make our guests feel like family.”
