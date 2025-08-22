Woking Borough Council’s annual canvass of electors is underway to ensure the electoral register is up to date and that everyone who is eligible to vote is correctly registered.
Emails were sent last week to electors where the council holds an email address. This is part of a wider drive to encourage residents to respond online and reduce the need for paper forms, helping the council save money and cut its environmental impact.
Hard copies of the canvass form will be sent from early September to remaining households where no email address is held or from whom an email response has not been received.
What households need to know:
Households must respond to the email, either to update their details or confirm that the details held are correct. Not responding will result in households receiving a canvass form by post.
Households receiving a hard copy canvass form are asked to carefully check their details and follow the instructions provided.
All households must respond by the deadline printed on the form, even if their details have not changed.
Where no response is received, households may be contacted again by letter, email, phone or in person by a canvasser.
Speaking about the annual canvass, Kevin Foster, Woking Borough Council’s Electoral Registration Officer, said: “Taking part in the annual canvass is quick and easy, and it’s vital to make sure that your household is correctly registered to vote.
“Being on the electoral register means you can have your say in local and national elections.
“Responding online is the simplest way and helps us save money and protect the environment. If you receive a form, please complete it straight away to ensure your voice is heard in future elections.”
For more information about the canvass, or if you need help completing your form, visit the annual canvass webpages at woking.gov.uk or call 01483 743860.
