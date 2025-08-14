A music and cultural venue in Woking is in a fight or flight scenario with a desperate plea being made for funding.
A town which spawned the likes of Paul Weller and The Jam could be left without a single grass roots music venue as the Phoenix Cultural Centre is on the verge of closure.
The centre and its Fiery Bird is facing its final encore as a combination of severe funding cuts, lease issues and a series of heart-breaking and damaging break-ins has left the venue on Goldsworth Road on the precipice.
And while the music will continue for the coming weeks at the very least, the centre will to struggle to make the next half-year without a five-figure injection of cash.
“Can you imagine a town of over 100,000 people not having a single grass roots music venue?” said Elaine McGinty, Phoenix Cultural Centre founder.
“Everything has just come together to make the situation for us almost impossible.
“Can’t we have just one space that’s owned and operated by the people of Woking that reflects them, the people, and the culture here?
“This town with all its development is expected to attract people from London who will have their own grassroots clubs and venues on their doorsteps.
“That vibe makes people want to live there – we want and need it here, too.”
There’s an acceptance that the flames of creativity and community will be extinguished at The Phoenix and its Fiery Bird, be it within the coming weeks or months.
So they want to “finish well” with a crowdfunding appeal to raise £30,000 to help them see out the year being launched. That’s also the amount of the recent funding they’ve lost, with the story tying in with the council’s deep and well-documented financial issues.
Their move to Goldsworth Road didn’t start well as they lost major funding with “business rate issues”.
That, coupled with a short lease, affected their ability to secure funding while repeated break-ins – a shocking 11 and counting – left the venue facing possible closure by the end of August.
A permanent venue that was promised by Woking Borough Council was recently sold beneath their feet to further reduce options for the future.
“Though we had researched new funding opportunities that allows for communities to buy buildings we had not been told of its sale,” said Elaine.
“This development, along with the loss of a substantial funding bid and a new licensee, has left us with no viable options for continuing beyond the next few weeks.”
Despite the gloom they are determined to honour bookings until the end of December or early 2026, and don’t want to cancel on anyone who has placed their trust in their much-loved facility.
Nearly £1,800 has been donated to their crowdfunder appeal with every penny prolonging the music a bit longer.
But it’s heartbreaking to find the venue facing the music after 15 years of work, with avenues involving WBC, MPs and funding organisations all being exhausted.
“I feel we have exhausted conversations and there’s not much more we can do,” said Elaine.
“Thing is, it’s more than just about music and culture. We’ve got a great relationship with the police and we engage with kids like the ones that caused trouble in town the other day. That’s a big issue here.
“We have been privileged to have you as part of this journey,” added Elaine in her crowdfunding appeal post.
“We just hope the months we have left together will be joyful and meaningful.”
To donate look for Help Phoenix Support Our Community as Doors Close at www.crowfunder.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.