A woman from Woking has won a prize in Surrey County Council’s Greener Future challenge.
Kasia was chosen as the latest Greener Future Star for downloading the council’s BetterPoints app and incorporating much more walking into her life. She received 25,000 BetterPoints, worth £25, for sharing her story.
When Kasia discovered BetterPoints, she was looking for a way to improve her health and manage stress.
She said: “I saw it on an advert from Surrey Heath Borough Council. It was January, and I was working in a sedentary, high-pressure job.
“I was in a bit of a hole. I wasn’t very active, and the stress was breeding more stress. So I made the conscious decision to move more to help relieve the stress.
“I had problems with my cholesterol too, so I wanted to lower this and improve my health as a whole.
“When I saw the advert, I thought, ‘Yes! This is just what I need’. So I downloaded it and, as they say, the rest is history.”
Kasia added: “It’s given me extra motivation to change, particularly the points earning. When I go for a walk I am conscious that the app is working in the background, and I’m being rewarded for it.
“I received a Costa voucher when I first signed up, which was great, and I’ve earned quite a few points so far. I donated 1,000 BetterPoints to Woking Foodbank and will probably continue to donate more.
“My mobility and flexibility have improved. My cholesterol levels have gone down, and I’ve lost weight as well. I am happier than I was.
“Getting out for a walk is helpful for my emotional health as it means I’m often out in nature and meeting people. As I’m at home most days, being able to say ‘hi’ to someone in person is really valuable.”
