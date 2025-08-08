A firm which provides homecare around Woking and Chobham is holding a fundraising event in aid of two charities close to their heart this Saturday.
A tombola will be one of the highlights when Alina Homecare holds a Summer Event in aid of Parkinson’s UK and the Stroke Association at Horsell Village Hall.
Sweet treats, cakes and drinks will be available during the event from 11.30am to 2.30pm.
A host of small businesses from the local community will also set up stall with GiftsbyPeggy, Kate’s Creation, Lillian’s Emporium, NewLife! 19 and more showcasing their products.
There is no entry fee but organisers have requested a donation towards the two charities as they’re important both to them and their clients.
