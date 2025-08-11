A badger protection group based in Woking has sett the standard for engineering after relocating a family in a nearby town.
Life is very black and white for the West Surrey Badger Group (WSBG) as they’re dedicated to the protection of the much-loved species.
The group with more than 100 members has an incredible skill-sett as they rescue and rehabilitate injured badgers.
They also survey badger setts to establish use and give professional advice regarding their homes, as they cannot be disturbed unless the circumstances are exceptional.
The biggest challenge for the WSBG is the scale of development in and around Woking as the once semi-rural environment is rapidly changing to an urban one.
This has squeezed badger habitats and has brought the animals into conflict with traffic, often forcing the striped creatures to move into tended gardens.
This was the recently scenario in Camberley when a family of badgers set up home by digging a large sett underneath a summerhouse patio.
Bob Shatwell was contacted for advice with the WSBG chairman stressing the requirements of the Protection of Badgers Act to the occupants.
But he and his volunteers were also happy to do some digging of their own to find a solution for everyone.
He said: “Underneath the collapsed patio our volunteers discovered four underground tunnels with exit holes leading into a neighbour’s garden.
“It took a week of hands-on work to repair the patio and construct an artificial sett. Remarkably, the badgers remained in the sett during this work and continued to go next door to forage for their supper.
“This was a master class in civil engineering and satisfying to know that the badgers are safe and well, and this is just one example of the work we do.”
For more information or volunteering opportunities visit http://www.wsbg.co.uk/
