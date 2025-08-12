A public exhibition on the Lakeview estate cladding project will be staged by Woking Borough Council at the Salvation Army Hall in Sythwood on August 27 between 4pm and 7pm.
Residents will be able to view the proposed designs and material samples, vote for their preferred colour options, meet the Bailey Partnership design and project management team, ask questions and share feedback, and speak to housing officers.
The timetable anticipates a planning permission decision and the start of procurement in September, contractor selection in December, and the beginning of work in April 2026.
The project affects 14 medium-rise council blocks - comprising around 250 properties - originally clad in material now considered a fire risk. This was removed in May 2024 and the walls have been weatherproofed and re-insulated.
A council spokesperson said: “We originally planned to replace the cladding on the Lakeview estate with a similar system.
“However, after surveying each building on the estate in more detail with the original cladding removed, we now plan a full exterior refurbishment of each block. This could potentially include new windows and doors.
“The refurbishment will improve the condition, appearance and energy efficiency of the affected properties. The wider refurbishment project will also reduce disruption in future years.
“Increasing the scope and complexity of the works increases the length of the project. It may take several years for all blocks to be refurbished.
“We will work with the appointed contractor to establish the order in which blocks will be refurbished. This will be shared well in advance of work starting.”
Cllr Ian Johnson, the cabinet member for housing, said the council would "make appropriate decisions to support the completion of the refurbishment programme" if it continues beyond the changeover to new unitary councils in Surrey.
