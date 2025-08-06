Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0596: Change of use of Vehicle Repair Shop (Class E(c)(iii)) to Vehicle Repair Shop with MOT Testing (Sui Generis). Associated operational development comprising modification to front elevation to form two roller shutter openings and removal of signage, and redecoration of external cladding. 134 Oyster Lane, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0602: Erection of a hip to gable roof extension, rear dormer window and front porch extension. Insertion of front rooflights. 48 Hart Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0495: Proposed single-storey detached pre-school building next to the existing children's nursery portakabin. Byfleet cricket pavilion at sports ground, Parvis Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0597: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and alterations to fenestration. 13 Wakefield Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet
2025/0601: Erection of 3x dwellings (Use Class C3) together with associated car parking, cycle and refuse storage and landscaping, following the demolition of the existing retail unit and residential dwelling. 2 Sanway Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0614: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4.3m, maximum height of 3.1m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 80 St Michaels Road, Sheerwater
Heathlands
2025/0621: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. 40 Connaught Crescent, Brookwood
2025/0316: Part change of use of storage barn to class E(d) (Indoor sport, recreation or fitness) with associated parking and access. Storage barn west of Swallows Nest, Blanchards Hill, Sutton Green
2025/0591: Erection of a garage block and plant storage building following the demolition of two existing outbuildings. Lower Westfield Farm, Robin Hood Lane, Sutton Green
2025/0617: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. The Burrows , 4B Bourne Way, Mayford
2025/0625: Erection of a ground-floor wraparound extension. 247 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2025/0628: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.6m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.5m. 17 The Moorlands, Kingfield
2025/0629: Proposed roof extension to include rear dormer window. Insertion of front rooflights and rear solar panels. 65 Reed Street
2025/0627: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for proposed front porch. 17 The Moorlands, Kingfield
2025/0613: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3.1m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.1m. 58 Loop Road, Kingfield
Horsell
2025/0605: Application for Listed Building Consent for refurbishment and replacement of 8No timber single glazed windows and refurbishment and upgrading of 2No timber doors. Horsell Grange, Kettlewell Hill
2025/0603: Erection of a two-storey side extension, single-storey front and rear extension. 24 High Street
Knaphill
2025/0611: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 6 Merchants Close
2025/0610: Part conversion of garage to habitable room. 62 Percheron Drive
Pyrford
2025/0624: Proposed partial conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 3 St Nicholas Crescent
St John’s
2025/0620: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory, partial garage conversion, insertion of front rooflights and changes to fenestration. 9 Inglewood
2025/0578: Conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and alterations to front fenestration. 31A Hermitage Road
To review or comment on a planning application, for details on how to submit a planning application or information on the planning process, please visit www.woking.gov.uk. The public access database can be used to search, view and comment on planning applications submitted; search and view details of a property within the borough; and view the weekly list of new planning applications.
Only comments submitted online will appear on the “Comments” tab; all comments can be viewed on the “Documents” tab. Any comments which are offensive or discriminatory will be removed, and they will be ignored when determining the planning application. Do not put any personally sensitive information, such as ex-directory phone numbers, in any documents you send to the council. This also applies to letters and emails sent to the council from neighbours or other interested parties.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.