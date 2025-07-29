Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0594: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 19 Station Road, West Byfleet
2025/0604: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4.4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.2m. 37 Hollies Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0422: External alterations to provide 13 dormer windows to roof. Barclays, Town Gate House, Church Street East
2025/0568: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for internal alterations to create additional bedroom. 24 Henslow Way, Sheerwater
2025/0588: Prior notification for a single-storey rear and separate single-storey side extension following the demolition of 2No existing garage outbuildings to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3.9m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.7m. Hoyte Lodge, 464 Woodham Lane
2025/0587: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for erection of a four-bay oak framed rear garage. Hoyte Lodge , 464 Woodham Lane
Goldsworth Park
2025/0278: Formation of new vehicular access. 153 Oakfield
Heathlands
2025/0508: Erection of a dual-pitched garden room. Augusta, Golf Club Road
2025/0520: Formation of a new vehicular access drive from Saunders Lane and associated change of use of amenity land and extension of existing fence facing Goose Lane. Geese Corner, 65 Saunders Lane
2025/0458: Single-storey rear extension with eaves/roofline to match existing and facing finish materials to match existing. Modify existing roof form over existing first-floor footprint to reduce ridge height and increase eaves height with roof tiles to match existing. Alterations to rear fenestration. Greystones, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
Hoe Valley
2025/0515: Erection of roof extensions and alterations including rear dormer window, hip-to-gable extension and insertion of front rooflight to provide accommodation within the roof (part retrospective). Flat 1B, Shackleford Road, Old Woking
Horsell
2025/0586: Erection of two-storey side extension, single-storey side extension, insertion of side rooflights, alterations to external materials and fenestration. The Riding , 2 Churchfields
2025/0600: Change of use from Class C3 (dwellinghouses) to Class C2 (residential institutions) for use as a children’s home. (This application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCCRef-2025-0093 – this record is for consultation only). Old Orchard, Kettlewell Hill
2025/0599: Change of use from Class C3 (dwellinghouses) to Class C2 (residential institutions) for use as a children’s home. (This application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCCRef-2025-0093.) Old Orchard, Kettlewell Hill
2025/0579: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 5m, maximum height of 3.3m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.4m. Selbourne, Horsell Rise
2025/0468: Erection of two-storey side extension to create 2no. dwellings with associated works including hard and soft landscaping. Chobham Court, Chobham Road
2025/0584: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 2 Grobars Avenue
2025/0598: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing detached garage. 4 Whopshott Avenue
2025/0567: Erection of a detached garage/storage following demolition of existing garage and outbuildings. Garden House, Horsell Rise
2025/0592: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 8 Lych Way
Knaphill
2025/0590: Extension to the building by erecting a timber garden storage shed on existing hardstanding within the curtilage of the house. East House, Chobham Road
2025/0595: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a rear outbuilding following the demolition of existing stables. Coombe Place, Carthouse Lane
Mount Hermon
2025/0589: Erection of a three-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. 20 Woodlands
2025/0593: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to ascertain that the proposed repair works to the roof do not require planning permission. Centrium, Station Approach
Pyrford
2025/0574: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Woodlawn, Hollybank Road, West Byfleet
St John’s
2025/0467: Removal of existing uPVC shiplap cladding and replace with non-combustible horizontal Hardie VL plank weatherboard and new insulation on the recovered bay windows roofs. 21 Causeway Court
