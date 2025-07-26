A Woking school has ended the summer term with some good news as they’ve been handed a decent report by an OfSted inspector.
Pupils are thriving at Horsell CoE Aided Junior School with its “polite, kind and caring” youngsters working hard to meet its high and rising expectations.
Results have been especially good in English and maths with the school’s “broad and balanced” curriculum also being acknowledged.
The school has been given an all-round ‘good’ rating with inspector Catherine Old also applauding pupils for their musical and sporting achievements, and whole-school activities like the “headteacher for a day” initiative.
The only blemish is that learning on foundation subjects is not as secure as it could be, but a “reset” is starting to pay dividends.
