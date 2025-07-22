The Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC and Fiery Bird Live Music Venue has been nominated for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2025.
Equivalent to an MBE, it is the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK.
The nomination was a high point in a roller-coaster few weeks for the Goldsworth Road venue, with another break in, the tenth since October 2023, and loss of a critical income stream mitigated by the enthusiasm of students on work placements.
“The last thing I felt like was to go to a reception straight from the watching windows being boarded up and news of a funding devastation,” said Elaine McGinty, CEO and founder of Phoenix Cultural Centre CIC/Fiery Bird.
“We were shortlisted for the King’s Award and invited by the Lord Lieutenant’s office to a lovely reception to meet other nominees and the assessors and celebrate together.
“I’m glad I did go because our team are lovely, so nice to spend time with some of them in delightful circumstances.
“Also because the nomination was from Surrey Minority Ethnic Forum Ltd (SMEF) , an organisation who we’ve been members of since they started and who used to use our tiny first venue to meet their clients in Woking back in 2014, do incredible advocacy and support work for 40 organisations in Surrey.
“Their nomination was supported by @SurreyChoices and LinkAble, organisations we love hosting at the venue.
“Also to be approached by so many who had heard of our work democratising access to creative industry opportunities and work skills for young people via in-venue training and confidence building.
“It doesn’t feel like it when you’re in the thick of it, so it’s good to be forced to stop and look back.
“For five minutes even, to know that whatever happens next, what has happened made a difference.”
