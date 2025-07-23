There are 18 assets owned by bankrupt Woking Borough Council in varying stages of being handed over to community groups – though one has had zero interest in it and is at risk of being ‘mothballed’.
The borough has been forced to cut discretionary services such as leisure since it declared itself bust in 2023.
Since then it has been going through what it calls an asset transfer process – where it has allowed community groups and other interested parties to make business cases to take over council sites.
To date, 12 of 18 community assets have been awarded, including three of the council’s five community centres and leases agreed for five pavilions.
Officers told Woking Borough Council’s July meeting of the communities and housing scrutiny committee: “The Vine and St Mary’s are just waiting for leases to be signed, and then the Maybury we are just agreeing the heads of term.
“The other two, Parkview and Moorcroft have business cases being returned for those at the end of the month before being evaluated.
“Hopefully if they are successful we can proceed to the award stage.”
The council is also looking to rid itself of its pavilions with those at St Peter’s, Kings Head Lane, Byfleet and Alpha Road, having all been awarded to clubs and in final negotiations.
Sheets Heath, Goldsworth Park, Brookwood Farm, and Wheatsheaf have joined the home advantage football foundation with the clubs working towards unlocking “ significant investment of £250,000 per pavilion”.
For others the news has not been so positive with no interest shown in taking over Waterers Park. Alternative long-term options are now being explored, including potentially as a padel site, but there remains a real risk Waterers could be mothballed, impacting the clouds and groups that use it.
“That’s very much a last resort” the officer added “and we will be trying (other) options first.”
Chairing the committee was Hoe Valley Councillor Tom Bonsundy-O’Bryan who asked whether the council was on track with where it needed to be – to avoid sites being closed – and how residents have reacted.
Officers said: “There is no other authority doing this number of community asset transfers at one time, which has also had its advantages.
“But we’ve learned that the length of time, and some of the complications in terms of legal, title deeds, maintenance utilities, the importance of that discovery phase for each asset and completely understanding all the complications and issues relating to that asset, can not be underestimated.
“We are in much stronger position now having gone through that process.
“In terms of residents, I think there has been a mix, there has definitely been some frustrations in terms of the process which have been around the length of time the process has taken.
‘Our argument back to that is we are bound to the policy, we are conscious of the grant torsion report and being thorough and following due diligence
“So although we completely understand that residents have frustrations that some of this is taking longer than we’d hope, we are confident that we are doing the process in the appropriate manner.
He added: “Residents are rightly very attached to some of these community assets and some of that can feel quite personal and they’ve got their own personal opinions.
“We are trying to step back from that and take a wider view of the local community and sometimes that’s not what a particular resident wants to hear but we are trying to be open about that.”
The Full list of Woking Borough Council’s Community Assests, how they are progressing, and who is expected to take over their running:
The Vyne Community Centre Knaphill – Lease to be signed
Dramatize expanded into Woking in 2023 and provides recreational activities, therapies and care as well as employment training for adults with learning disabilities.
St.Mary’s Community Centre – Lease to be signed
Re-generate Rise has been operating from St Mary’s and the centre is described as a thriving hub for the local community with a wide range of activities and services to support the local community of Byfleet and the surrounding area.
Maybury Community Centre – Awaiting confirmation from the group to proceed with Heads of terms.
The Maybury Centre Trust has served Woking for over 30 years. It provides halls and spaces for hire with around 150 community groups using the centre and an estimated footfall of nearly 70,000 users a year.
Moorcroft Community Centre – Currently in Business Case phase
Parkview Community – Currently in Business Case Phase
St Peter’s – Heads of Terms to be agreed.
St Peter’s will mainly be used as a training ground and overspill for matches when needed by Goldsworth Park Rangers. They have provided youth football for players of all abilities since 1983.
Kingshead Lane – Heads of Terms to be agreed.
Byfleet Village Football Club was established in 1995 and is accredited by England Football. It offers football to boys and girls aged seven to 18, regardless of skill level. The club has expanded its offerings to include a men’s team, providing a pathway for players transitioning from the youth system. The Club also offers training for Mini Kickers aged three to six.
Byfleet – Heads of Terms to be agreed.
Woking Rugby Football Club was founded in Byfleet as the Vickers Sports & Social Club in 1931 and after numerous names associated with the Brooklands Works became Woking RFC in 1990 and has played at the Byfleet Rec since. The community club cannot be part of an official RFU league without changing and washing facilities, so the continued availability of the pavilion is critical to their survival at the Byfleet Recreation Ground. Byfleet Village Football Club also use this facility as a training ground.
Alpha Road – Heads of Terms to be agreed.
Now a registered charity, Woking Tigers was founded in 1992 as a cricket club primarily run by volunteers. In 2010, they expanded into adult football, and by 2017 launched a youth football club to revitalise the underutilised Alpha recreation facility. Within three weeks, more than 100 children signed up, and the club has continued to grow The club has received funding (subject to obtaining a lease from WBC) to build a new 3G pitch on Alpha Road recreation ground.
Sheets Heath – Lease starting 25/26 Heads of Terms to be agreed.
A joint bid by Meadow Sports Football Club and Woking and Horsell Cricket Club, which combined provide sport for 1,000 members. Meadow Sports, established in 1965, provides football for boys, girls and young adults from six to under 23s. Woking & Horsell CC. established in 1905 and is the borough’s largest cricket club and provides cricket for men, women, boys and girls from six to 60.
Goldsworth Park – Lease starting 26/27, a license will be put in place in the interim.
Goldsworth Park Rangers has provided youth football for players of all abilities since 1983. Their philosophy is based firmly upon providing football for all rather than win at all costs and a strong focus on player development. The club operates 40 teams and has nearly 600 players making it one of the largest grassroots football clubs in Surrey.
Brookwood Farm – Lease starting 26/27, a license will be put in place in the interim Wheatsheaf – Lease starting 27/28, a license will be put in place in the interim.
Woking Cougars Football Club formed in 1991 and is one of the largest grassroots clubs in the south-east of England. The has about 500 members aged between four and 18. Teams are open to boys and girls on a mixed gender basis
West Byfleet -. Business case phase to start soon.
Woking Park – Business case completed. Evaluation taking place.
Brookwood Country Park – Business case completed. Evaluation taking place.
The Vyne Fields – Bid to be resubmitted.
Waterers Park — Currently no interest.
