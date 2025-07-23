Woking Rugby Football Club was founded in Byfleet as the Vickers Sports & Social Club in 1931 and after numerous names associated with the Brooklands Works became Woking RFC in 1990 and has played at the Byfleet Rec since. The community club cannot be part of an official RFU league without changing and washing facilities, so the continued availability of the pavilion is critical to their survival at the Byfleet Recreation Ground. Byfleet Village Football Club also use this facility as a training ground.