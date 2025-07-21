She spent three years in Olivier’s Old Vic company, has appeared in more than 30 West End plays and four one-person shows. She has starred in sitcoms, Agony, Agony Again and Ladies of Letters and her own series of plays, About Face, as well as the award-winning TV plays of her late husband Jack Rosenthal, Alan Ayckbourn, Alan Bennett and Alan Plater. She has also filmed reality and travel documentaries.