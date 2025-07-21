Dame Maureen Lipman will join Christopher Biggins for the second of his series In Conversation With at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre on Saturday, 25 October at 7.30pm.
The series will open with Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress Hayley Mills, who joins Biggins on Saturday, 6 September, also at 7.30pm.
Maureen left Hull in 1965 to train at Lamda. Among her films are Up the Junction, Educating Rita and The Pianist.
She spent three years in Olivier’s Old Vic company, has appeared in more than 30 West End plays and four one-person shows. She has starred in sitcoms, Agony, Agony Again and Ladies of Letters and her own series of plays, About Face, as well as the award-winning TV plays of her late husband Jack Rosenthal, Alan Ayckbourn, Alan Bennett and Alan Plater. She has also filmed reality and travel documentaries.
For the past six years she has shouted at everyone in Coronation Street as battleaxe Evelyn Plummer, winning best comedy award for four years running. She has published 10 books of autobiography and cartoons and is the proud recipient of honorary doctorates from the Universities of Hull, Salford, Sheffield and Tel Aviv.
She was appointed CBE in 1999 and received a damehood in 2020.
Dame Maureen said: "When I was asked to do this, I said ‘No, anybody but him!’ Biggins knows all my little secrets and has promised to keep them that way… or I’ll expose him on the night!"
Biggins said: "The utterly magnificent Dame Maureen Lipman is a true national treasure with a dazzling career spanning six decades. She's a brilliant comic, gifted actress of immense range, a sharp and witty writer, and a woman whose talent and charm have lit up stage and screen alike. From drama to comedy, Maureen has done it all.”
