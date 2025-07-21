Woking MP Will Forster has urged the Government to cut beer duty to support struggling pubs and breweries.
Speaking in Parliament, Mr Forster said: “Reducing beer duty is good for the economy, yes. But it is also about protecting British culture, supporting local jobs, encouraging investment in our communities, and helping people with the cost of living.”
Mr Forster praised local businesses in Woking, including Thurston’s Brewery in Horsell and Asahi, which owns brands such as Fuller’s, Peroni and Cornish Orchards.
“The beer and pub sector supports over 1,800 jobs in Woking and contributes £100 million to the local economy,” Mr Forster added. “It’s our duty to reduce beer duty!”
Beer brings in £34 billion to the UK economy and is an important part of British life. Mr Forster said the proposed duty cut would help offset the financial burden of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme – a new Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) policy that could see brewers barely make a profit on bottled beer unless prices rise or support is introduced.
The debate was in response to this worry about local jobs.
The MP also highlighted a flaw in the current EPR policy, which classifies glass bottles used in pubs as “household waste”, despite being collected through commercial recycling contracts. This, he argued, places an unfair cost burden on brewers and venues.
Mr Forster welcomed the Government’s recent 1.7 per cent cut in alcohol duty on draught beer and cider but warned that this is offset by a 3.6 per cent increase on bottled products and the costs associated with EPR.
The UK pays 12 times more duty than Spain and Germany.
Mr Forster added: “Even Defra has acknowledged this inconsistency, yet no solution has been delivered. The Labour government is giving with one hand and taking with the other.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.