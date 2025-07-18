Victoria Place is inviting Woking-based content creators to become part of an exciting new initiative designed to celebrate everything fun, fashionable, and foodie in the heart of the town.
The Victoria Place Trendsetter Club is now open for applications!
If you’re a passionate Instagram creator with between 1,000 and 7,000 followers and love to share moments of family fun, food & leisure, or fashion, this is your chance to get involved.
“We’re looking for local influencers who genuinely love shopping, socialising, and showcasing Woking’s vibrant lifestyle scene,” said Emma Madden, marketing manager at Victoria Place.
“Whether you’re snapping the best bites, highlighting stylish hauls, or capturing joyful family outings, we want to collaborate with you.”
Trendsetters will enjoy opportunities to create content around exciting seasonal events, retail campaigns, and store promotions; spending money to enjoy and share experiences at Victoria Place; and exclusive previews of upcoming events and marketing initiatives.
The initiative aims to support grassroots creators by giving them a platform to grow their reach, work with local brands, and immerse themselves in the Victoria Place experience – all while doing what they love.
Applications are now open. Interested content creators can apply via the Victoria Place website at vpwoking.co.uk.
Know someone perfect for the role? Spread the word!
Victoria Place is a multi-storey shopping and leisure destination, offering 120 retail and service units, along with a diverse selection of daytime restaurants, fast food outlets, and cafés.
The centre also features direct access to the area's largest theatre and cinema, with entrances both inside and outside.
Visitors have also enjoyed the return of the Summer Screen, which has brought together the best of live sport and family entertainment in one vibrant public space.
Family films, including The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Rio are showing free every Tuesday and Friday until the end of August.
