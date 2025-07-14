A care home in Woking is welcoming the community to a new cinema club designed to offer support to those living with dementia and their carers.
Care UK’s Greenview Hall, on Streets Heath, West End, is inviting local people to attend the cinema club which will run on the first Thursday of each month from 2.30-4.30pm, starting on Thursday, 7 August.
Attendees will be shown a variety of classic feel-good films in the comfort of the care home’s cinema, with the aim of encouraging those living with dementia to reconnect with their past and connect with others.
Family carers will also have the opportunity to meet others in a similar position, share experiences and benefit from the expertise of the Greenview Hall team.
Visitors can enjoy refreshments during the film, as well as coffee and cake in the home’s café afterwards.
Meera Govindapillai, home manager at Greenview Hall, said: “We strive to create a sense of belonging within the home and the wider community, and this includes those living with dementia and those who care for a loved one with the condition.
“Reminiscence therapy, including watching older films, has a multitude of benefits to those living with dementia. It allows them to feel confident in their memories, and to engage comfortably with others by telling stories and sharing thoughts.
“These sessions can also enable those caring for a loved one to meet others in a similar position, to show them they are not alone, and to allow them a space where they can share their experiences and feel supported too.
“We’re looking forward to getting our popcorn at the ready and welcoming the community to our special screenings!”
For more information on Greenview Hall, contact customer relations manager Kim Wyllie at [email protected], call 01483 610 870 or visit careuk.com/greenview-hall
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.