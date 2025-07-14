Woking Rotary has teed up a record profit from a golf day.
A recent charity golf day made a profit of more than £6,700, the highest amount raised in its history.
Organised by Woking District Rotary, the day kicked off at lunchtime on Wednesday under clearing skies at West Byfleet Golf Club. The sun came out during the afternoon ensuring that all 68 players enjoyed great golfing conditions.
It was a closely fought contest with the eventual winners, a team from West Byfleet called KCFS, scoring just one point more than the runners up. It was the second year of victory in succession for KCFS, which comprises Carol Slater, Findlay McClymont, Ken Slater and Steve Wilmshurst, who were awarded the Barney David Trophy.
The proceeds of this year’s event are being donated to Cardiac Risk in the Young, usually known as CRY.
This charity provides support for families affected by cardiac arrests in young people, builds awareness of the issue and provides screening for teenagers in the at-risk categories. Half of the proceeds of this event are to be put towards the provision of a screening programme locally.
Club president Gill Colbeck said: “The raffle and auction were so well supported by our golfers this year that we will be able to support CRY to do more screening of local teenagers than we had anticipated. There is so much generosity in our community for a good cause.”
The Rotary Club of Woking District, founded in 1976, supports a number of events each year, which include fund raising and giving time to help the local community, and also support some international projects. Since its inception the club has raised over £800,000.
Approximately 75 per cent of funds raised are distributed to organisations and charities in the Woking area. The remaining 25 per cent funds charitable projects abroad.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.