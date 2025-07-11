Woking Sea & Marine Cadet Unit is facing closure unless it can recruit dedicated volunteer leaders.
The Sea Cadet unit at Goldworth Park is looking for a committed volunteer to serve as unit chairperson, a vital leadership role that helps shape the future of young people in our community.
A unit secretary, unit trustees and both uniformed and civilian training team are also required.
The unit chairperson would head the unit management team and serve as a trustee responsible for the strategic running of the unit. The position involves working closely with other volunteers to provide resources, facilities and support that enable cadets to develop valuable life skills through maritime training and activities.
Key responsibilities include chairing regular committee meetings and the AGM; ensuring the unit operates safely and legally, complying with charity regulations; overseeing fundraising efforts and financial management; working alongside the commanding officer to support cadet training programmes; maintaining unit premises and equipment; safeguarding the welfare of all cadets and volunteers; and encouraging parent and community involvement.
The role requires someone with strong leadership and organisational skills passionate about youth development. The successful applicant will receive full support, including induction, ongoing training, and regular guidance from area managers.
The position involves regulated activity with young people, so enhanced background checks are required. Unit chairpersons are elected annually.
The Sea Cadets provide young people aged 10-18 with nautical training, life skills, and friendship in a disciplined yet fun environment. By volunteering as unit chairperson, you will be helping to create opportunities that build confidence, teamwork, and leadership qualities that benefit cadets throughout their lives.
As with unit chairperson, support and training will be given for other volunteers’ roles. No previous military experience needed but could provide useful.
Those interested should contact the Woking Sea & Marine Cadet unit for more information via email [email protected]
