Last week (8 July), Paul Robinson, a trustee of Woking Lions, welcomed guests at Horsell Village Hall marking the 10th Martian Race, which took place at the end of June.
Paul announced there had been 843 runners in 2025 with the support of groups including Freedom, Horsell and St John’s runners.
The Martian Race Committee spent hundreds of hours preparing and planning for this year’s run, which raised some £20,000 for distribution to 17 local organisations and causes.
The event would not have been possible without sponsors Trident Honda, Foundations Estate Agents, Optichrome, Heather Farm Café, Up and Running Woking, Good Gym and particularly Horsell Common Preservation Society for the use of the common, McLaren which provided the race village, 400 spaces in their car park and sound equipment, as well as Jason Savory, who cut a path through the extensive grass especially for the race.
This year’s beneficiaries included York Road Project, Woking District Scouts, Horsell Scouts and Guides, Woking and Sam Beare Hospice, Transform Housing, Woking Community Transport (Bustler), Freemantle’s School and four local primary schools, LinkAble, White Lodge Centre in Chertsey, Dramatize, Citizens’ Advice Woking and The Bee-lieve Foundation.
Paul asked a representative of each to explain how the funds would help them; many thanked Woking Lions for their generous donations as Woking Borough Council had been unable to assist with funds.
It was also mentioned that individual sponsorship was encouraged for those who wished to do so.
Woking Lions would also like to thank volunteers including the race marshals, the Scouts for providing transport and tentage, the Guides for managing registration, those who helped run the village and above all the Horsell litter-pickers.
The Lions would also like to thank their recently retired president Reg Fianu for his services over the past two years and welcome their new President Emma Brawley for the year 2025-26.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.