One of the lifts at Woking station was out of service for 40 days in 2024, nearly triple the number of days it was closed in 2023, when it was unavailable for 14 days, data uncovered by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.
The other two lifts at the station also saw significant increases in downtime, with one out of service for nine additional days and another for 24 more days than the previous year.
Woking MP Will Forster has warned lift closures, especially when not properly announced, can leave wheelchair users and those with other accessibility needs “stranded” and in some cases can lead to an “upsetting or distressing experience”.
Mr Forster, a regular commuter, raised concerns with South Western Railway (SWR) last week as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on SWR.
SWR responded that an intermittent hardware fault is affecting the lift on the island platform. Because the lift is not performing reliably, it has been taken out of service until a further maintenance visit.
A full repair, likely to involve part replacement, is pending. SWR also confirmed that they will follow up with Network Rail for a repair timescale.
More positively, they stated that signallers are routing trains onto platforms with step-free access whenever they know a passenger with accessibility needs is on board or waiting.
Mr Forster and the Liberal Democrats are calling for the Government to ensure wider accessibility for train stations, creating a statutory duty on accessibility.
He said: “In Woking many residents use the station daily, to get to work, school or an important hospital appointment.
“When the station lift is closed, wheelchair users and others with accessibility needs are left stranded. This doesn’t just cause significant disruption but can be distressing.
“Prolonged closures are unacceptable. I’m calling on the Government to hold rail companies and Network Rail to account and ensure our transport system is accessible for everyone.”
