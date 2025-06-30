The summer screen returns to Victoria Place Shopping Centre, this time in a new location and with a fresh addition to the schedule, bringing together the best of live sport and family entertainment in one vibrant public space.
Until 31 August, visitors to Victoria Place can enjoy free screenings of Wimbledon, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and a packed programme of family films during the school holidays – all while shopping, dining and relaxing.
All screenings will take place in Henry Plaza, at the heart of Victoria Place.
Sports fans can watch the drama from Centre Court at Wimbledon until 15 July as the screen follows the matches daily.
The roar of Formula 1 returns with live coverage of the British Grand Prix, replacing Wimbledon coverage at key times. Coverage includes qualifying (Saturday, 5 July from 13.15) and race day (Sunday, 6 July, 13.00–17.00).
Family films will be shown every Tuesday and Friday during the school holidays, starting on 22 July. The programme includes 22 and 25 July, The Jungle Book; 29 July and 1 August, George of the Jungle; 5 and 8 August, Happy Feet; 12 and 15 August, The Lion King; 19 and 22 August, Madagascar; and 26 and 29 August, Rio.
Emma Madden, marketing manager at Victoria Place, said: "We're excited to see the return of the summer screen in its new location in Henry Plaza as part of our summer activities schedule.
“We love seeing the community come together and enjoy the big screen. Whether you’re a sports fan or looking for something fun for the kids, there’s something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to enjoy the action and entertainment in the heart of Woking."
For screening times and updates, visit victoriaplace.co.uk or follow Victoria Place on social media.
