This week is a special edition of Ann Tilbury's Community News coming to you via the international reporter known as Ann's youngest daughter and part of the Dutch contingent, Georgina Eikelboom.
She is enjoying the hospitality of St. Peter’s Hospital, which is why I’m in the country commenting on the community!
Changing Spaces
As someone who no longer lives in the area subtle changes over time are all the more obvious, but since our last visit at Easter the changes have been nothing like subtle.
The first change is coming off the M25 on to St Peter's Way. Gone is the lay-by where lorries would often be parked, but, more shockingly, gone are the trees and replacing a field is a tower block of portable cabins.
"What are they doing there?" we ask. "Building homes," we guess. "Putting more pressure on these already busy roads!" we grumble, much like, I imagine, all those who include this road in their daily commute.
Well, thanks to a quick google I can see that actually it is improvements to the A320, including adding a third eastbound lane to St. Peter's Way, upgrading the roundabout itself and making improvements to the M25 junction 11 interchange. This project is expected to last until 2026 at a cost of £42 million.
Knowing that mum had not been at her best, and that my sisters had been very busy with full-time jobs and helping her out, I decided I would take them all in to town for a treat to get their nails done at Hanglys Nails on Chobham Road.
Imagine my surprise when I found that not only was the shop not there but the entire block of buildings had been flattened. Every time I go into town it seems another part of its history has been demolished.
I see locksmith Horace Smith has relocated to Carthouse Lane in Horsell and if you visit their website you can listen to a jaunty little song giving you the full address – an unexpected delight.
If only the construction teams could put up cladding as quickly as the demolition crews can flatten the old parts of town we'd have much happier commuters.
Two Festivals
Last month my husband and I, with our two children aged six and two, joined family and friends at Merrist Wood College for the 10th anniversary of ShyneFest.
My sisters were confused when I told them what a wonderful time we were having, despite the fact that we were at a totally different festival to them. I explained that while they spent most of their time, drink in hand somewhere in the main arena enjoying the bands, my husband and I were dancing at the silent disco with the kids or watching them making wands, crowns and potions.
We both tried our hand at axe throwing and cheered on the six-year-old as she raced with friends on the go-karting track (not at the same time as axe throwing!).
We did enjoy many of the bands but I wasn't waving my arms in the air at the front of the stage like at the first ShyneFest – now I had a two-year-old wearing a dinosaur onesie and ear defenders on my shoulders.
A different festival but a great one that we will remember for a long time.
Can't wait for next year.
