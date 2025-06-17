Kai Chun Chan, 44, of Woking, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced to 22 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also disqualified from driving for two years.
Police were called to Worplesdon Road in Guildford on Saturday, December 9, after a head-on collision between a grey Mazda and a motorcycle.
Footage reviewed by officers showed Chan overtaking a HGV at speed while approaching a traffic island.
Instead of returning to the correct lane after the dangerous manoeuvre, he continued driving in the oncoming lane, crashing head-on into a motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was thrown from his bike and suffered serious injuries.
