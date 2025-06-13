Two health care services in Woking were delighted to welcome local MP Will Forster when he toured both Cygnet Hospital Woking and Cygnet Lodge Woking, meeting with staff and patients and officially opening a new allotment space, “A Place to Grow”.
Cygnet Hospital Woking, on Redding Way, Knaphill, is a 62-bed mental health hospital offering a range of services for both men and women. Cygnet Lodge Woking, its sister hospital close by, provides a high dependency inpatient rehabilitation service for men.
During his visit, Mr Forster was given a tour of both services, where he learned more about the work being done to support individuals with their mental health recovery.
One of the highlights of the visit was the official opening of A Place to Grow, a newly developed allotment area designed to promote wellbeing, recovery and therapeutic engagement with the outdoors.
The space will enable service users to take part in gardening activities, grow fruit and vegetables, develop new skills, and benefit from the calming effects of being outdoors.
Mr Forster said: “It was a real pleasure to visit the Cygnet Health Care services in Woking and meet with staff and patients, and see first-hand the important work being done to support people’s mental health.
“I was particularly honoured to officially open the new outdoor garden space, A Place to Grow, a fantastic addition that will offer a peaceful and therapeutic environment for recovery.”
Carla Roadnight, hospital manager, added: “We were thrilled to welcome Mr Forster and have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversation about the realities of mental health care today. It’s so important that decision-makers understand the challenges people face and the critical role services like ours play in supporting recovery.
“The allotment has been a real passion project for both staff and service users, and we are so proud of what we’ve created together.”
