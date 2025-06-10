There are still a few places open for this year’s annual Martian Race across Horsell Common on Sunday, 22 June but you’ll need to pull on your running shoes as the field is filling up quickly.
Horsell Common transforms into a playground for Martian-themed athletics and last year’s Martian Race attracted a record-breaking crowd.
Held in the historic sandpits, immortalised in HG Wells’ War of the Worlds, the event blends local lore with fitness, charity and community spirit.
Organised entirely by volunteers under the Woking Lions charity, the event offers four distances: a 2km Mini-Martians fun run (scheduled to start at 8.45am), 5km (9.45am start), 10 km (9.30am start), and a 21 km half-marathon (9.15am start).
Each route winds through shaded woodlands and grassy heathland.
This year’s race has already attracted more than 800 participants aged between four and seventy-eight.
Funds last year raised a remarkable £16,500 benefiting a host of local charities, including Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and the York Road Project. Bee-Lieve Foundation also leveraged the platform – organising their “100 Metres for Molly” challenge, involving 50 runners raising funds for youth mental health.
Sponsors include Trident Honda, Heather Farm Café, OptiChrome, Foundations Estate Agents and Up & Running Woking, with others, including McLaren, Horsell Common Preservation Society, Horsell Guides and Scouts, Kiwi and Scot, Mr Sher’s Ice Cream & Desserts and My Complete Health, providing invaluable support.
Last year a committee of over 70 volunteers managed logistics, car parking at McLaren Technology Park, marshalling, refreshments and safety. After the races, representative cheques of £13,200 were presented during a June 26 celebration at Chobham Village Hall.
The Martian Race continues to cement its place as a highlight of Woking’s calendar – a celebration of fitness, fun, heritage, and generosity.
To apply for a place in the race, visit www.martianrace.org.
