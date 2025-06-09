The Woking & Sam Beare Hospice Dragon Boat Races and Family Fun Day returned to Goldsworth Park Lake on Sunday (8 June).
This spectacular event was launched 11 years ago and dedicated to the memory of Kris Cook, who died whilst raising money for the hospice on the London-Surrey Prudential Bike Ride in 2014.
A dragon awakening ceremony got the day off to an energetic start as the Chinese Association performed their traditional lion dance, and Kris’ mum, Sue Cook, Tammy Stracey (clinical director and deputy CEO of the hospice) and Richard Roberts (Trident Honda, event sponsors) painted eyes on the dragon boats as a good luck blessing.
Three teams reached the final: Fighting Fitness Judo finished third and Derek’s Dragons claimed second place, but it was MCS who proved worthy winners.
“It feels amazing. It’s our third attempt at the dragon boats and we’ve done it,” said a delighted team member. “As a Woking company, it’s great for us to be able to support Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.”
Thanks go to all the other teams, including the Hospice Heroes, Seymours, Women’s Martial Arts Tribe, Woking Cycling Club, Woking Hilton, Ottershaw Otters, McStars, Woking Lib Dems and Horsell Runners.
“The day was another huge success,” says Felicity Edwards, events manager. “We couldn’t do it without the amazing support of our local community, so I’d like to thank every single person who came along to support us.
“As well as our wonderful staff and volunteers who helped make the day such a success, we’d like to thank our loyal event sponsors, Trident Honda.
“We’d also like to thank The Cricketers, Wenzels, Gails, Fighting Fitness Judo, Mini-athletics, Lakeview Care Home, St Andrews Church, Freedom Leisure, Goldwater Lodge, Goldsworth Park Community Association, HSS, Jacksons, Squires, Daydawn Nurseries, and North Hill Nurseries.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.