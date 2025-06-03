THE PLOTS THICKEN
A rare chance to peek over, round or through the garden wall of more than two dozen Horsell gardens presents itself on the weekend of 14 and 15 June.
The warm-up act of RHS Chelsea has just taken place to whet our appetites for the highlight event of this early summer – the 23rd Horsell Garden Safari.
Unsubstantiated, and unfounded, rumours say that the RHS regularly contacts the safari organisers to establish the dates so that Chelsea doesn’t clash.
New gardens are opening this year and a goodly number that have remained hidden for a decade or more are also opening their garden gates and are back on the map, as are old favourites to catch up with.
Large and small, ordered and wild, tranquil and busy, there are gardens to suit all tastes with owners willing to share their loves, enthusiasm, tips and knowledge.
Teas are available in some gardens to add the quintessential essence of a British summer to the event, while plants for sale, local honey, woodworking and music are to be found in others.
Local charities benefit from the event with the total raised in the course of the 22 previous safaris now approaching a less than shabby £90,000. This year’s beneficiaries are likely to be a Salvation Army youth support scheme, offers to support gardening related efforts in the village schools, the village hall and Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
Brochures costing £10 give access to all gardens over both days and are available from Seymours, Lisa Jones, Premier Stores and Horsell Framing Company, all on Horsell High Street. Under 16s and carers go free.
A social event. A village gala. A chance to explore. A two-day workshop on garden good ideas. The Horsell Garden Safari is all of these things and more.
No need to think of something to do over the weekend; it's all there on a map to guide you. Honey and hostas, music and myrtles, teas and trees laid out in a panoply of splendour, and all within easy distance of a few decent village pubs. Now that is really the Life of Riley.
So get the walking shoes out of the closet, pump up the bike tyres and get the rucksacks and plans ready for the weekend and the opportunity to meet up with friends, enjoy a traditional British love and when we ask you and allow you to be nice and nosey.
The more visitors there are the more successful is the event, and although the organisers, the sponsors and the garden owners who give their time and efforts on our behalf are massively important and highly valued, the final success rests with the people of Horsell turning out to support all of their efforts.
I have been told to allow my garden to lie fallow this year – and for me to do likewise. So, as an end No Mow May, you may have found me lying on the (rather long) grass and contemplating the rewards of my lack of gardening this year.
And there have been several: where did those lovely peonies spring from? And those columbine? And the wormwood I thought I'd overpruned is back.
How very clever is Mother Nature!
Have a good time for a good cause. Off you go now!
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.