The project has already earned royal recognition, with three songs performed for HRH Prince Edward during his visit to Woking in November 2024. Neil Marcus, producer and joint course leader of the Surrey Musical Theatre Development Programme, said: “Surrey is home to some truly exceptional emerging songwriters, and it’s incredibly exciting to be able to showcase their work on the Rhoda McGaw Theatre stage. This project has been a year in the making, and to see these original songs brought to life by such an outstanding cast is a real privilege.”