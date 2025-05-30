This summer, Surrey’s rich history takes centre stage in Sing a Song of Surrey – a unique musical event celebrating the county’s stories through original song. Premiering for one night only on Sunday, June 15 at Woking’s Rhoda McGaw Theatre, the production features new compositions inspired by Surrey’s iconic landmarks and beloved local figures.
The show brings together ten emerging Surrey songwriters, selected from a county-wide callout earlier this year. Their fresh, original work is performed by a West End cast and hosted by Woking native and renowned lexicographer Susie Dent. Director Adam Lenson and Musical Director John Reddel lead the production, with songs penned by a talented group including Josh Bird, Giles Fernando, Lisa Gaye, and Sam Moshi, among others. The original theme was composed by Lisa Gaye.
The project has already earned royal recognition, with three songs performed for HRH Prince Edward during his visit to Woking in November 2024. Neil Marcus, producer and joint course leader of the Surrey Musical Theatre Development Programme, said: “Surrey is home to some truly exceptional emerging songwriters, and it’s incredibly exciting to be able to showcase their work on the Rhoda McGaw Theatre stage. This project has been a year in the making, and to see these original songs brought to life by such an outstanding cast is a real privilege.”
JJ Almond, venue director and co-creator, added: “We’re so proud to see Sing a Song of Surrey come to life after months of hard work from all the creatives involved. What better place to showcase these stories than Woking’s own community hub, the Rhoda McGaw Theatre? This production is more than just a show — it’s a heartfelt celebration of Surrey’s vibrant history and culture, brought together by fresh voices and outstanding talent. We can’t wait to welcome audiences for what promises to be a unique and memorable evening.”
