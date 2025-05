( Woking RNA )

I received this picture of what looks like a very convivial evening when the Woking RNA held its monthly meeting at Woking Railway Club. Anyone with links or interest in the Royal or Merchant Navy is welcome to join, email [email protected] . Meetings are on the third Tuesday in the month at 7.30pm, usually at Woking Railway Club but sometimes at the sea cadets' Dianthus Building in Goldsworth Park. There are also daytime socials, which the association try to do monthly, such as meals out and there is an upcoming boat trip on the River Wey. Membership is free, there is just a small amount asked as subs at each meeting. Meals and trips out are self-funded but often at a discounted rate