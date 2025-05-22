It’s Wild West Woking so saddle up for some half-term fun at Victoria Place.
The call is out for junior sheriffs, cowboys and cowgirls as Victoria Place is transformed into the Wild West – and families are invited to ride on in for a rip-roaring good time with free activities.
Whether your youngster fancies themselves as sheriff or outlaw there’s something for every little wrangler.
On Saturday (31 May) round up the posse and head to Cowboy School, an interactive session where young cowpokes will learn how to walk the walk, talk the talk and earn their sheriff’s badge. Complete your training and receive a special certificate to prove your Wild West credentials.
Or throughout the week you can hit the Most Wanted Trail – there’s trouble in town and we need your help!
Outlaws are hiding all through the centre and it’s up to the brave deputies to track them down. Pick up a trail sheet, find all the bandits and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a £100 voucher for The Entertainer!
Then strike your fiercest pose in the “Most Wanted” photo zone and you could bag a £50 gift card.
Giddy up and join the fun – this is one half term event not to be missed. So dust off your boots, don your hats and head to Victoria Place for unforgettable fun.
See you there, partner!
Victoria Place offers 120 retail and service units, along with a diverse selection of daytime restaurants, fast food outlets, and cafés.
The centre also features direct access to the area's largest theatre and cinema, with entrances both inside and outside. In the late 2010s, Victoria Place was expanded further as part of the Victoria Square development.
For more details, visit victoriaplace.co.uk or follow on social media.