Woking charity LinkAble has launched an appeal to raise £2,500 to transform its much-loved outdoor play space into a vibrant, safe, and fully accessible area designed especially for children with a learning disability and autistic children.
Each year, hundreds of children and young people with additional needs attend LinkAble’s specialist centre in Woking, where the outdoor area is a firm favourite. But after years of use, it’s in need of a major refresh.
The charity hopes to breathe new life into the space by creating a sensory-rich environment that not only offers fun and play but also supports learning, creativity, and wellbeing.
The funds will help create a vibrant, accessible play space featuring a calming sensory garden, creative wall art, learning tools like chalkboards and mirrors, trike-friendly flooring with a race track, play zones including a sandpit and mud kitchen, and a shaded area for quiet time, all designed to support play, exploration and development.
“This space has always been a haven for the children and families we support,” said Sue Stockman, CEO of LinkAble. “Now we want to make it even more inclusive, stimulating and exciting – a place where every child can feel safe, supported and free to be themselves.
“Your donation will enable LinkAble to provide much-needed support for exhausted parents and carers who desperately need a break. “
LinkAble has provided activities and support for children and adults with a learning disability and autism for over 35 years.
“I can’t imagine what life would be like for my family without support from LinkAble,” said Lucy, mum to Charlotte, who regularly uses the charity’s outside space.
LinkAble is asking the local community to support the project — every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference for the families who rely on this important space.