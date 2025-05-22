25/0464/FFU: Self-build new dwelling with landscaping following demolition of existing bungalow and garage. Oakfield, Lucas Green Road, West End 25/0516/FFU: Front dormers following removal of existing front dormers and chimney, alterations to roof tiles. 39 Streets Heath, West End 25/0518/FFU: Three-bedroom detached house. 39 Oakridge, West End 25/0498/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 11 (contaminated land) attached to planning permission 23/1171/FFU for Erection of 2 no. 2-storey pitched roof dwellings. Miles Green Farm, Land at Miles Green Farm, Queens Road, Bisley 25/0461/FFU: Installation of new shopfront with external roller shutter, two new air conditioning condenser units and erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension (amendment to 24/1193/FFU). 9 Gosden Road, West End 25/0383/FFU: Detached two-bedroom chalet bungalow with cycle store and associated site access. Land at Fenns Lane, West End 25/0429/CES: Certificate of lawfulness application to confirm that planning permission 2007/1172 for erection of a bungalow to be occupied by an agricultural and equine farm worker has been lawfully commenced and therefore it would be lawful to continue and complete works for bungalow in accordance with the permission. Smart Meadows, Pennypot Lane, Chobham 25/0446/FFU: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory, with changes to fenestration and internal layout. 23 High Street, West End