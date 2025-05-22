Woking Borough Council
Woking Borough Council has been unable to supply us with details of planning applications received by them this week because of technical issues. We hope to resume our regular coverage next week.
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
25/0464/FFU: Self-build new dwelling with landscaping following demolition of existing bungalow and garage. Oakfield, Lucas Green Road, West End 25/0516/FFU: Front dormers following removal of existing front dormers and chimney, alterations to roof tiles. 39 Streets Heath, West End 25/0518/FFU: Three-bedroom detached house. 39 Oakridge, West End 25/0498/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 11 (contaminated land) attached to planning permission 23/1171/FFU for Erection of 2 no. 2-storey pitched roof dwellings. Miles Green Farm, Land at Miles Green Farm, Queens Road, Bisley 25/0461/FFU: Installation of new shopfront with external roller shutter, two new air conditioning condenser units and erection of single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension (amendment to 24/1193/FFU). 9 Gosden Road, West End 25/0383/FFU: Detached two-bedroom chalet bungalow with cycle store and associated site access. Land at Fenns Lane, West End 25/0429/CES: Certificate of lawfulness application to confirm that planning permission 2007/1172 for erection of a bungalow to be occupied by an agricultural and equine farm worker has been lawfully commenced and therefore it would be lawful to continue and complete works for bungalow in accordance with the permission. Smart Meadows, Pennypot Lane, Chobham 25/0446/FFU: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory, with changes to fenestration and internal layout. 23 High Street, West End
Lightwater
25/0513/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 3 (materials) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for Development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road 25/0514/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 5 (cycle stores) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for Development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road 25/0504/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 5 (soft and hard landscaping) attached to planning permission 24/1052/FFU for Erection of a double detached garage to the front and removal of tree. 35 Curley Hill Road 25/0309/FFU: Construction of garden office and gym to rear, with new retaining wall, steps up to garden and changes to landscaping. 35 Heronscourt 25/0437/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 4 (foundations and service runs) attached to planning permission 24/0772/FFU for erection of detached outbuilding to be used as home office/gym. Holly Cottage, 166 Macdonald Road
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0486/FFU: Single-storey side extension, front porch canopy extension, and alterations to fenestration. Poplar Cottage, School Road, Windlesham 25/0493/FFU: Two-storey rear extension. 83 Windsor Road, Chobham 25/0505/FFU: Addition of dropped kerb. The Old Vicarage, Bagshot Road, Chobham 25/0309/FFU: Construction of garden office and gym to rear with new retaining wall, steps up to garden and changes to landscaping. 35 Heronscourt 25/0428/FFU: Construction of Building 1 associated with wider redevelopment of Highams Park (Gordon Murray HQ site), Use Class E(g) together with associated parking, landscaping and ancillary storage structure. Highams Park, Chertsey Road, Windlesham 25/0435/FFU: Construction of Building 3 (Production Building) associated with wider redevelopment of Highams Park (Gordon Murray HQ site), Use Class E(g) together with associated parking and landscaping. Highams Park, Chertsey Road, Windlesham 25/0458/FFU: Single-storey front infill extension and garage conversion into habitable space with alterations to fenestration. 5 Owen Road, Windlesham 25/0485/CES: Single-storey rear extension. 59 The Grange, Chobham 25/0330/NMA: Application for non-material amendment to planning permission 19/2141/FFU allowed on appeal to amend conditions 5 (landscaping), 8 (verification of drainage), 12 (pedestrian routes and bus stop), 14 (visibility splays) and 18 (car parking) to change the time triggers to allow club building to open before housing development is complete. 50 Windsor Road, Chobham 25/0425/FFU: Single-storey dwelling with associated landscaping and replacement access gates, following demolition of glasshouse, office and ancillary buildings. Cedars Garden Nursery, Church Road, Windlesham