Free kick-around sessions for adults experiencing mental health problems are being held in Surrey thanks to funding from the Mental Health Investment Fund.
Sport in Mind, a charity that uses sport and physical activity to support people experiencing mental health challenges, has received £73,394 from the Surrey Mental Health Investment Fund to help run its sessions across the area.
The charity offers inclusive, welcoming sessions for anyone aged 17-plus, regardless of age, gender, mobility, ethnicity, sexual orientation or ability. Whether you’ve had a referral, a self-referral, or no formal diagnosis at all – you’re welcome.
Amy Wright, senior development officer for Sport in Mind and one of the facilitators of the sessions, said: “We use sport and physical activity to help people experiencing mental health problems. We deliver sport sessions across the south of the UK every week for people to come along, play sport and reap the benefits from being active and social.”
Jack Wagstaff, executive director of strategic commissioning at Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care Board, added: “Sport in Mind is a fantastic initiative, and it gives us a real opportunity to help people with mental health difficulties in a different, non-clinical way. “We have adults from all backgrounds and of all ages taking part. The sessions are a great way to get out and meet new people.”
Councillor Mark Nuti, Surrey County Council’s cabinet member for health, wellbeing and public health, said: “Sport in mind is fantastic for people who may just need a little bit of help, want to play sport, have a laugh, have some exercise and form new friendships.”
Groups meet weekly in a safe, relaxed environment, and sessions are free to attend, drop-in friendly, and delivered by qualified local coaches. They run for 50 weeks of the year.
To find out more, including session times and locations across Surrey, visit Sport in Mind’s activity map at www.sportinmind.org