A regional initiative led by the South East Smokefree Alliance (SESA) is launching in early 2026 to challenge the myth that smoking improves wellbeing and to highlight growing evidence that quitting can actually make people feel happier.
The campaign will see teams out in towns and cities across the South East, sparking conversations about what makes people feel calm, positive and content — and how stopping smoking can play a part.
In Surrey, the One You Surrey Stop Smoking service will bring the campaign to the Elmsleigh Shopping Centre in Staines on Friday, January 9. Activities and conversation starters will invite members of the public to reflect on what makes them happy, from everyday pleasures such as spending time outdoors or laughing with friends, to the longer-term benefits of looking after their health.
Local people will also be surveyed on wellbeing, with organisers hoping the discussions will help shift perceptions around smoking and stress.
SESA says research shows that while nicotine may appear to offer short-term relief, it actually suppresses the brain’s natural production of dopamine — often described as the “happy hormone”. Within weeks of quitting, dopamine levels begin to rebalance, helping people feel calmer, brighter and less stressed.
The campaign forms part of a wider mass media push funded by 18 councils across the South East, with advertisements running on television, radio and online. Films and animations explain how “smoking steals our happiness”, illustrating how cigarettes can drain long-term resilience while offering only brief relief.
Stop Smoking, Feel Happier supports SESA’s ambition to make the South East smokefree by 2030. More than 846,000 adults in the region still smoke, with smoking linked to thousands of deaths each year and higher rates of illness among people with mental health challenges and those in manual or routine jobs.
Dr Sarah Milne, lead of the South East Smokefree Alliance, said: “So many people believe smoking helps them cope with stress, but the truth is the opposite. Nicotine tricks your brain into thinking you need it to feel calm, when in fact it’s stealing your happiness and resilience.
“Within weeks of quitting, your brain starts to heal and your mood lifts naturally. Brighter moods and calmer minds are within reach, and quitting smoking is one of the most powerful steps you can take to feel better.”
Jenn Hamid, public health principal at Surrey County Council, said the campaign focused on positivity and support.
“We know many people are dealing with a lot in their lives, but the evidence shows that getting support to quit smoking can improve your mood and help when you’re struggling with your mental health or facing other difficulties,” she said.
“For our residents, One You Surrey are here to give you free one-to-one support, in person or over the phone, to help you quit for good.”
Free stop smoking support is available at oneyousurrey.org.uk/stop-smoking.
