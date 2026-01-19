As the New Year begins, many people look for a fresh start, whether by taking up a new interest, setting personal challenges or finding ways to reconnect with their local community.
FareShare Sussex & Surrey is encouraging people across the region to turn those intentions into action by volunteering, donating or fundraising to support residents facing food insecurity.
Each week, FareShare Sussex & Surrey rescues around 55 tonnes of surplus food that would otherwise go to waste, providing more than 120,000 meals. The food is redistributed to charities, schools, food banks and community groups across Sussex and Surrey.
The charity says community support is increasingly important, with household budgets under pressure, reduced winter food supply and demand for food support at an all-time high.
Volunteers play a central role in making the service possible.
Dan Slatter, chief executive of FareShare Sussex & Surrey, said: “Our volunteers are the driving force of everything we do. Quite literally, our drivers and drivers’ assistants keep the wheels turning. Without them, thousands of people would miss out on good food every week.”
The charity currently relies on 47 volunteer drivers and more than 150 regular warehouse volunteers across its Brighton and Guildford sites. Volunteering opportunities are available in warehouses, as drivers and drivers’ mates, as well as in office-based and social media support roles.
Many roles are flexible, with shifts from as little as five hours a week, allowing people to fit volunteering around work, family and other commitments.
FareShare Sussex & Surrey says volunteers also benefit personally from their involvement. Surveys show that 85 percent report improved happiness, 81 percent stronger social connections and 91 percent a greater sense of accomplishment. Many volunteers describe the organisation as a community in its own right.
Paul Thomas, a warehouse volunteer in Guildford, said: “Volunteering has been a lifeline for me. It has reduced loneliness, helped me build friendships, and given me a real sense of purpose.”
Volunteering can also help people preparing to return to employment, by building confidence, routine and skills in a supportive environment. The charity says 44 percent of FareShare Sussex & Surrey staff originally started as volunteers.
Those unable to volunteer can still support the charity by donating or fundraising. Activities range from coffee mornings and bake sales to sponsored challenges and workplace fundraisers. For every £1 donated, FareShare Sussex & Surrey says it can provide four meals to people in need.
There are also opportunities to take on personal challenges in 2025 through #TeamFareShareSussex&Surrey, including events such as the Guildford 10k, Tough Mudder, a depot-to-depot bike ride and a series of supper clubs.
Last year, FareShare Sussex & Surrey redistributed 2,651 tonnes of surplus food, helping to reduce waste, cut carbon emissions and support thousands of people across the region. As the New Year gets under way, the charity is encouraging residents to consider how they can support their local community.
More information is available by emailing [email protected] or visiting the FareShare Sussex and Surrey website.
